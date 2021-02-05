Roy O. Moffett, Sr., Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy O. Moffett, Sr., 76, of Negley, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home.

Roy was born on May 25, 1944, in East Liverpool, son of the late James and Inez Mays Moffett.

Roy had worked for the former Crucible Steel Plant in Midland, Pennsylvania.

He loved farming and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

His wife, the former Gloria Louise Watkins, whom he married on November 7, 1963, preceded him in death on, December 10, 2018.

Roy is survived by his three daughters, Gloria (Brian) Brooks of East Liverpool, Pamela (John) Melott of Homosassa, Florida, Teresa Lester of Lisbon; three sons, Richard (Janice) Moffett of East Palestine, Roy O. (Martha) Moffett, II of East Liverpool, Shelby (Melissa) Moffett of Negley; two sisters, Florence Matheny of Salem, Candace (Terry) Clevenger of Negley; 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Austin Jacob Piper; a brother, James Moffett and two sisters, Myrtle Jones and Cynthia Moffett.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Private Funeral Services will be held for the family with Pastor Ken Sevacko officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

