LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook.

He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School.

Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm where he milked cattle, showed Registered Holstein and worked hard every day to provide an amazing life.

He was a member of the East Fairfield United Methodist Church where he enjoyed helping with the Men’s Coffee Time and the Men’s Group.

He was a 4-H Advisor for over 50 years, was involved in Farm Bureau, the Ohio Holstein Association and was vice president of the Columbiana County Historical Society. He loved making a difference in his community and was happy to volunteer in various ways to improve the world around him. A few examples of this are his volunteering in helping with the Joy of Christmas, Heroes and Halos, Fairfield Jr. Farmers 4-H Club and the 4-H Awards Committee. Ronald’s true passion was spending time with his family and farming. He exhibited cattle at the Columbiana County Fair for 60 years and at the Canfield Fair for over 50 years where he loved visiting with his “fair family”. Ronnie was loved by many people and he considered many kids as grandkids. He was humble and kind and was great at thinking outside of the box and problem solving. Ron was a huge family man and enjoyed going on picnics and to family get-togethers, spending time at the lake, going for long rides and visiting with people everywhere he went.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Hawkins Cook, whom he was married to for 49 years; his daughter, Kelli (Greg) Hephner; his son, Kevin (Lisa) Cook and his grandchildren, Morgan Harding, Ben Harding, Jon Harding, Dante Minner and Annabelle Minner.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Visitation will also be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lisa Courtwright officiating. Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Ron may be made to Heroes and Halos c/o P.O. Box 392 Columbiana, OH 44408 or East Fairfield United Methodist Church c/o 4567 SR 558 New Waterford, OH 44445.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.