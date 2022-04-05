COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” Paul Bower, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on October 26, 1938, in Salem, son of the late John and Carolyn Haas Bower.

Ron was owner and operator of the Leetonia Dairy Queen, worked as a meat cutter in area grocery stores and was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana.

Ron is survived by his wife, Esther Workman Bower, whom he married, September 4, 2004; a son, Chris (Crystal) Bower of Kent; sister, Celia Sneddon of Columbiana; three granddaughters, Katelyn Bower, Megan Bower and Jordan Bower; two stepsons, Larry (Melody) Workman of Leetonia and Michael (Marsha) Workman of Rockhill, South Carolina; five step grandchildren; twelve step great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Alice Bower.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita Jean Bower and a brother, Donald Dean Bower.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Mount Calvary, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

