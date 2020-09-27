Ronald E. Streng, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Streng, age 84, of Columbiana, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Salem.

He was born on August 15, 1936 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Kenneth and Carrie Burket Streng.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany where he served as a transport operator. After his time in the service he worked at Walt’s Auto Body as a mechanic, as well as Columbiana Buick Olds as a mechanic, frontend man and tow truck driver and later he worked for Witmer’s Feed and Grain as a feed truck driver. Ronald was a farmer by trade and cared for cows all his life.

His wife of 62 years, Sandra Brinker Streng, whom he married on November 15, 1958, preceded him in death on December 23, 2019.

Ronald is survived by his son, Dennis (Ruth) Streng of New Waterford; a granddaughter, Christine (Kyle) Crook of New Waterford and two great-grandchildren, RaeLynn and Evorah Crook.

He was preceded in death by sister, a Barbara Herig

Per the families wishes no services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

