Ronald C. Beckham, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – One would find it difficult to think of a bad word to say about Ronald Clifton Beckham, a 60+ year resident and business owner in Columbiana.

Born on June 21, 1932, he has gone to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 30, 2019, after a short illness at the age of 87.

Ron is reunited with his high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years, “Taffi” Joan E. Beckham, nee McIntyre, who died in 1997.

Ron was a graduate of Hubbard High School, a proud alumnus of Ohio State University where he majored in horticulture and a graduate of Hixson’s Floral Design School in Chicago.

After serving his country in the Air Force as a supply officer being stationed in Texas and Kansas, the Beckhams settled in Columbiana, Ohio, where they bought Sitler’s Flowers and brought to fruition his passion of floral design & plant nursery for 3 decades. After “retiring” from the flower shop, Ron sold insurance for twenty years while always keeping his creative hand busy by working at the various Lemon Tree floral shops in the area and attending many craft shows with his beautiful flower arrangements and homemade Christmas pine cones.

During that time he was a loyal member and frequent officer of the Columbiana Rotary Club, boasting a notable 51 years of perfect attendance and the distinction of being a Paul Harris Fellow. He kicked up his heels at the Columbiana Dance Club, which he enjoyed for many years. A truly religious man, Ron was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church for over 20 years, then lived out the rest of his years as a devoted member of Grace Church of Columbiana.

He loved music and singing and was a choir member of both churches. He always cheered on his Cleveland Indians, OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He rarely missed listening or watching a game. In his spare time in earlier years, Ron liked boating and fishing; later in life this time was spent reading and playing cards with family and friends.

In 2000, Ron was lucky enough to marry Shirley Campbell and truly enjoyed her family who survive him. They and his three children from his first marriage, Shelley Mardany, Cindy Perorazio and Tom Beckham; their spouses; his 6 grandchildren and his great-grandson will miss this gentle, soft-spoken, cheerful man.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Grace Church, Columbiana with Reverend Dr. Robert Joy officiating.

Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Contributions in memory of Ron may be made to Grace Church or Columbiana Rotary.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 3, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.