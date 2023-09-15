COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ron W. Anderson, age 67 of Columbiana, died on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on July 13, 1956, in East Liverpool, son of the late Ralph and Bonnie Knox Anderson.

Ronald was as a pottery worker with Hall China.

He enjoyed motorcycles and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Terry Rapp Anderson; two sisters, Carol Anderson-Hillyer and Bobbie Jo Anderson-Underwood; two stepsons, Anthony J. Zubay, Jr. and Brian M. Zubay; four grandchildren, Domenica M. Zubay, Anthony J. Zubay III, Devin M. Zubay and Delany N. Zubay and three great-grandchildren, Jace T. Walton, Greyson Zubay and Wesley Zubay.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy A. Walton Zubay and an uncle, Robert J. Anderson.

Per the family’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

