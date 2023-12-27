COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald N. “Ron” and Staci M. Burbick Solvesky, of Columbiana, tragically passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on December 6, 2023, while visiting family in Florida.

Ron was born on October 19, 1971, in Youngstown, the son of Susan Stacy Noel and the late Ronald J. Solvesky. Staci was born on October 2, 1972, in Salem, a daughter of Ronald and Sandra Boughamer Burbick.

Ron and Staci were high school sweethearts from South Range, graduating in 1990 and 1991, respectively. The couple married on March 20, 1993.

Ron began his career as a member of the Bricklayers Local 8 out of Youngstown, while Staci pursued cosmetology. Ron later took employment with the South Range Local School District, where he had been working for the past 18 years as lead custodian. Staci was the owner and senior stylist at South Range Hair Studio in North Lima.

Ron had a passion for the outdoors. He was a member of the Mahoning County Sportsman Association that his grandfather helped found. He enjoyed numerous hunting and fishing activities, but over the last several years developed a profound interest in bird hunting. He shared this interest with his son, Hunter and son-in-law, Drew, all of whom dedicated many hours to training their bird dog, Tucker. Apart from hunting, Ron loved camping and hiking and completed multiple treks along the Appalachian Trail. Ron was also quite the cook, known for his signature dishes of smoked mac & cheese, beans, pulled pork, brisket and jalapeño poppers. During his annual “wild game dinners”, Ron showcased dishes made from his hunting season harvests. Not only was he skilled in the kitchen, he was a handyman too. His family, friends and staff at South Range, knew Ron was the go-to guy when there was something that needed repaired. Resourceful and willing to help, Ron’s kindness shone through in his readiness to assist anyone in need. Rising early, Ron cherished the quiet moments in his recliner, a steaming cup of coffee in hand, with his furry companions by his side. Though committed to his tasks, he effortlessly embodied an easygoing, jovial nature. His laughter was infectious, and his presence brought genuine happiness, leaving a lasting warmth wherever he went.

Staci was a natural caregiver, who devoted her time to nurturing her family and consistently placing others’ needs before her own. Staci’s knack for organization and multitasking weren’t just traits; they were the cornerstones of her success as the owner of South Range Hair Studio. For her, the salon wasn’t merely a workplace, it was a sanctuary where colleagues were family. Her clients weren’t just customers; they became cherished friends, forging bonds that extended far beyond the styling chair. Staci had a way of making you feel like old friends within just a few minutes of a conversation. Staci was a firm believer in the mantra “work hard, play hard.” Her passion for travel was unmatched, often indulging in multiple vacations annually, with the beach holding a special place in her heart. When away from the coast, you’d often find her basking in the sun by their pond at home. Naps were her cherished escape, often accompanied by cuddles with their dog, Ruby. Staci was also known for having a bit of a sweet tooth. Her favorite snack was a Snickers and an ice-cold Coke and she took pride in her creation of “Aunt Staci’s famous brownies.” Staci’s zest for life was infectious; she radiated positivity, lighting up the lives of those around her. Her days were an expression of joy, marked by dance, song and an unwavering dedication to spreading happiness wherever she went. In Staci’s final hours, Harleigh said she left this world “in true Staci fashion.” Her mom’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Staci saved three lives. Her family would encourage others to consider doing the same.

Ron and Staci truly prioritized the important things in life. They put their family first and embraced friends as part of their extended family circle. They treasured nights out with friends, sometimes lingering for an extra round of starburst martinis or savoring a few additional Birdfish beers. They both had a great sense of humor and competitive nature, especially when it came to Euchre and family game nights. Ron and Staci’s greatest pride was their children. They never missed a basketball or football game, band concert, play, or speech tournament. Two years ago, Ron and Staci also took in their nephew, Caleb, who quickly fell into the role of their third child. They were their children’s biggest cheerleaders and greatest supporters.

Their unwavering commitment to their marriage and family, their boundless love for life and their dedication to being exceptional partners and parents set a remarkable example for all. They will both be missed dearly by those who had the privilege of knowing them.

They are survived by their two beloved children, Harleigh (Andrew) Hollern of East Palestine and Hunter Solvesky of Columbiana; paternal mother, Susan Noel of Columbiana; maternal parents, Ronald and Sandra Burbick of Columbiana; Ron’s sister, Colleen Ritterspach of Columbiana and Staci’s siblings, Brian (Rebecca) Burbick of Hopkins, Belize, Stephanie (Rodney) Murphy of Greenford and Ronda (Ross) Agee of Cleveland. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.

The couple was preceded in death by Ron’s father, Ronald J. Solvesky and by Ron’s stepfather, Edward “Teddy” Noel.

The family will be receiving friends and family on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Greenford Christian Church, Greenford, Ohio

Memorial services to honor these two amazing people will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., at the church. Services will be officiated by Pastor Dean Hammond, who had the privilege of marrying the couple in the same church 30 years ago. He will be accompanied by Pastor John Bush.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in their honor to the “Solvesky Memorial Scholarship Fund”. Ron, Staci and their children are all alumni of South Range Schools and they loved being a part of the Raider community. This fund will be used to provide graduating students from South Range with a scholarship in their memory. Monetary donations to this fund can be made at any Huntington Bank branch.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all of the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time. Let us continue to provide comfort to the family by keeping Ron and Staci’s story alive. May you spend your days enjoying life beneath the sun, and remember them in its warmth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

