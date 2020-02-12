Roland L. Barnhouse, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roland L. Barnhouse, 68, of Rogers, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on April 21, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elmer and Florence Gibson Barnhouse.

Roland had worked as a pump assembler with Demings.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Schobel Barnhouse, whom he married on January 28, 1983; a son, George Barnhouse of Rogers; stepdaughter, Christine Kale of Negley; two stepsons, Charles Holenchick, Jr. of Fairville, Arkansas and Jeff Holenchick of Salem; a sister, Dail Ann Huff of Rogers; a brother, Elmer Barnhouse, Jr. of Rogers; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George Barnhouse.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 105 40th Street TechMill 41, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.

Arrangements handled by Family Care Services.

