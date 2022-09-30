COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Lee Crowell, age 72, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Alliance.

He was born August 10, 1950, in Salem, the son of the late James and Jean McMillan Crowell, of Lisbon.

A 1968 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Roger earned a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science from the University of Mount Union in 1972. While at Mount Union, he played football all four years, lettered in golf, was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was active in the Interfraternity Council.

The first eight years of his career were spent as a history teacher and coach at Columbiana High School. Then Roger followed his passion and entrepreneurial drive to start Crowell Construction in 1980. For the next 42 years, until his death, he owned and operated his own business and was known statewide as a premier builder.

A master craftsman and carpenter, Roger was committed to quality workmanship and a favorite quote was, “Quality is never an accident. It’s a result of perfectionism.” Because of that guiding principle, he worked tirelessly to improve the professionalism of the entire building trade through countless hours as a volunteer and leader within the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of the Valley. Roger served numerous terms as president of the HBA of the Valley and was a life trustee, a member and life director with the Ohio Home Builders Association (OHBA), served on the OHBA executive committee, and was a director for the National Association of Home Builders. In 2001, he was named the HBA’s Builder of the Year, and also earned several HBA awards of excellence for his work.

Roger also served on the Columbiana County Planning Commission for many years; was a member of the City of Columbiana Planning Committee; served numerous years as Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce president, and, as president of the Columbiana Renovation and Restoration Committee, he was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Columbiana and the revival of the annual fireworks festival.

Although he fulfilled various roles and accomplished much throughout his life, his most prized role was that of “Dad” and “Pa” and he would undoubtedly tell you that his children and grandchildren were his greatest achievements. They were the light of his life but nothing brought a smile to his face quite like his grandkids, especially when they shouted “Pa” and came running for a hug upon his arrival. Watching his children and grandchildren grow over the years brought him immense happiness. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family and always supported them throughout their various endeavors. He was, without a doubt, a proud father and grandfather who loved his family endlessly.

Roger also enjoyed golfing with friends and his three girls, participating in golf league at Valley Golf Course and was an avid reader of history and politics. He was a proud supporter of Mount Union football and loved attending sporting events of all kinds, including his grandkids’ games.

Roger is survived by his three daughters, McKenzie (Steve) Cross of Poland, Chelsea (Mitch) McGuckin of Columbiana and Caitlin Crowell of Avon Lake; sister, Dona (James) West of Leetonia; brother, Keith (Susan) Crowell of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Marcie Crowell of Salem; six grandchildren, Adelyn McGuckin, Asher McGuckin, Sullivan Cross, Jacoby Cross, Quenton Cross and Xathon Cross and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Crowell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.