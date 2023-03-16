YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger and Emilia Chavez Saphore, of Youngstown, went to Heaven together, holding hands on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The two of them passed away within minutes of each other.

Roger was born on December 27, 1943, in Muncy, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Eunice and Ferd Renninger.

Emilia was born on July 5, 1941, in Zacatecas, Mexico and was the daughter of the late Francisco and Julia De La Rosa Chavez.

Roger was a Major in the U.S. Air Force working in targeting and intelligence for over 28 years and earned his doctorate from the University of Alabama and was a professor there until his retirement.

Emilia was a Spanish and history teacher at Prattville Highschool in Alabama and had been known as the “unofficial mayor” of Prattville.

Both Roger and Emilia were members of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman and had a strong faith in the Lord.

Roger loved the outdoors, working in his garden, being with his dogs and was a diehard Alabama Football fan, “Roll Tide” and Emilia enjoyed cooking and loved to dance. Their home was always open and they hosted everyone from international dignitaries, GIs with no place to be on holidays and family and friends alike. Regardless of the occasion, good food was served and dancing was not just encouraged but it was required. They set great examples on how to love and treat others and it was instilled in those they met.

Roger and Emilia were married on June 26, 1965 and are survived by two sons, Robert Saphore of Lowellville and Richard (Tammy) Saphore of Lisbon; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Justin Hornyak) Waite, Ashleigh (Georden) Wisnoski, Morgann Ault, Victoria Saphore and Emily Saphore and three great-grandchildren, Davion, Devin and Lydia. The two of them are also survived by an exchange student they hosted, Ana Cunha Queiroz, who became family to them all.

Roger is survived by a brother, Craig Saphore and was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lance Saphore.

Emilia is survived by four sisters, Christina Pretko, Alicia Kroupa, Laura Schulze and Leticia Wees; three brothers, Carlos Chavez, Jaime Chazez and Lalo Chavez and she was preceded in death by her parents.

Per the family’s wishes no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.