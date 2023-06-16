NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney “Rocky” Whitfield, age 77, of North Lima, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home in North Lima.

He was born on June 14, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas and Eleanor Haag Whitfield.

Rocky was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion, Columbiana.

He worked as an iron worker for Diamond Steel, Boardman for over 20 years and enjoyed blacksmithing and spending time on the family farm.

Rocky is survived by his four sons, Rodney Whitfield of Youngstown, Cody Whitfield of Kentucky, Rick Whitfield of North Lima and Stephen (Maegan) Whitfield of Niles; brother, Thomas Whitfield, Sr. of New Springfield and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rutushin Whitfield and two sisters, Doris L. Miller and Marion D. Allen.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

