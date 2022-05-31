COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Ann Bragg Gates, born July 15, 1941 to Oral L. and Deloras M. Baxter Bragg in Marion, Indiana, passed away Friday morning, May 27, 2022 and is now with her beloved husband Jay W. Gates. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She married Jay on December 13, 1969 and together they raised their two sons, Lorin (Susan) Gates of Ridgefield, Washington and Jay R. “J.D.” Gates of Hilliard, Ohio. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ashtyn and Kayleigh Gates both of W ashington and a brother, C. Richard Bragg.

Roberta, formerly worked for many years at the Youngstown Arts Council and the Junior League. As a community servant, she volunteered in many areas including at Goodwill Amblyopia Screening, as a foster parent and at Evangel Baptist Church where she attended for many years. She also taught Sign Language for Boardman Adult Education. She was a past member of the Columbiana Women’s Club.

Roberta was a faithful and loving friend to many, with a quick wit and good sense of humor. She enjoyed nothing more than visiting with her friends and family, along with spending time reading scripture and worshiping. She was a member of numerous card clubs and enjoyed playing Bridge and 500. Some of her happiest memories were with her husband and children and spending time at their place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Per Roberta’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Inurnment will be with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that memorial gifts be sent to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org

Arrangements are being handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.