COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Harroff, 67, formerly of Columbiana, passed away June 29, 2023, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Andover, Ohio.

Mr. Harroff was born January 18, 1956, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Clyde Harroff and Bertha White Harroff.

He had attended the First Christian Church, Columbiana and the Lake Mount Church of Christ, Rogers. He was a former member of the Rogers Fire Department.

Robert is survived by his brother, Dennis Clyde Harroff of New Waterford, Ohio; a half brother, John Untch of Salem, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a half sister, Frances McCall.

Friends will be received at the at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Services will immediately follow, at 11:00 a.m. with Tim Postle, Evangelist officiating.

Interment will follow in the Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford, Ohio.

