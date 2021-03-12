Robert L. Burkey, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Burkey, 77, of Leetonia, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on August 12, 1943 in Petersburg, Ohio, son of the late Guy and Anna Wilson Burkey.

Robert had worked as a truck driver for many years.

He was a fun-loving man that will be deeply missed.

Besides his parents he was also preceded in death on December 27, 2000 by his wife, the former Darla Ann Kacenski Burkey, whom he married on October 22, 1977; his sister, Shirley Casity and a stepchild, Terry Michalak.

Robert is survived by his brother, Eugene (Sylvia) Burkey of Adamsville; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; two stepchildren, Timothy Michalak and Ronnee Mangie and stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.