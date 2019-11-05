Robert John Naughton, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Naughton, 55, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by his family after a two-month battle with cancer.

Rob was born January 11, 1964 in Salem, the son of Robert L. and Doris Robb Naughton.

A lifelong resident of Columbiana, Rob was a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Columbiana for over 25 years.

Rob was a member of the Benjamin Firestone American Legion Post #290.

He served our country in the United States Army from April of 1984 until June of 1991. He was stationed in Wertheim and Hamburg, West Germany and served in the Persian Gulf War Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Rob is survived and will be sadly missed by his wife of 18 years, Carrie Nulf Naughton; his daughter, Stephanie Naughton of Dunstable, England; his son, Robert L. (Sami Vietz) Naughton and grandson, Baker Naughton of Lisbon; two sisters, Deborah (Gary) Gorby and Joyce (Ken) Allcorn of Columbiana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jenny and Sam Fleeson of Columbiana; nieces and nephews, Tempestt and Terry Kitchen, Bob Pyatt, Tom Pyatt and Renea Gorby; nine great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew, many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melvin and Camille Nulf.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana with Pastor Dave Conrad of Trinity Lutheran Church of Niles officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 and again for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, November 9, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Community Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please consider memorial tributes in Rob’s name to the Benjamin Firestone American Legion Post #290, P.O. Box 143, Columbiana, OH 44408 or to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

