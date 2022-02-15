YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “B.J.” Smith, age 68, of Youngstown, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home in Youngstown.

He was born on January 8, 1954, in Youngstown, son of the late Robert and Dorothea Thompson Smith.

B.J. was a 1972 graduate of Beaver Local High School and worked as a self-employed tradesman.

He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #171 and could build anything you asked him to. He was part owner of Grandview Farms. B.J. loved art, miniatures, model trains and was an award-winning artist and had a passion for his rose gardens. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as listening to and watching baseball and football regardless of what teams were playing.

B.J. is survived by his wife, Debra “Debbe” J. Craig Smith, whom he married on July 23, 1977; two daughters, Jaime (Christopher) Jones of New Waterford and Jenna (Thomas) Watson of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Aidan Jones, Gwendolyn Jones, Ariya Watson, Amelia Jones, Everleigh Watson, Kennedy Watson and Spencer Watson; a sister, Georgia Smith and a Close Friend, Michael “Bubba” (Jeanette) Balog.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com