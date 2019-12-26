Robert Gerald Waite, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Gerald Waite, Sr., 68, of Columbiana, previously of Klawock, Arkansas, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born November 9, 1951, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John Wilfred and Geraldine Crawford Waite, Sr.

Robert worked as a janitor for the Klawock area schools.

He is survived by a daughter, Gabriella (Jarrod) Kuczer of Largo, Florida; two sons, Robert (Michelle) Waite, Jr. of Columbiana and Wesley (Emily) Waite of Columbiana; three sisters, Evelyn Wilson of Lynchberg, Virginia, Barbara Shaw of Beaver Falls and Marjorie Terrico of Columbia, South Carolina; a brother, John “Jack” Waite an uncle, James (Virginia) Waite; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Ian and Timothy Waite.

Per the families wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

