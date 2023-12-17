CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Thomas, 84, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday December 16, 2023, after a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was born on August 20, 1939, in Canfield, to the late William E. and Mabel R. Thomas

Bob was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 1957.

He started Bob Thomas Auto Body in 1958, then worked as an insurance adjuster prior to starting a business with his son Kenny, KTRE, that they had operated together since 1980. He enjoyed bowling, going to casinos and spending time with family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Marie Hromyak Thomas, whom he married on February 27, 1960; a son, Kenny Thomas of Canfield; a daughter, Kim (JD) Bossone of St. Augustine, Florida; two grandchildren, Shannon (David) Diver and Micheal McCullough; two great-grandchildren, Jaxen and Saylor Diver and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William E. Thomas and Dale R. Thomas and two sisters, Ruth E. Hammond and Marion L. Adkins.

Per Bob’s request, no services will be held.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hakimian and the staff at the Hope Center of Boardman for the excellent care they provided for Bob and the staff at Traditions Health Hospice Care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

