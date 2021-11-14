Robert “Bob” Pallard, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Pallard, age 75, of North Lima, died on Friday, November 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 25, 1946, in East Liverpool, a son of the late Harry and Gladys Berry Pallard.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America and was a graduate of Oak Glen High School in Chester, West Virginia, where he was a standout football player.

After high school, he attended West Virginia Tech and began his career at General Motors where he became a loyal member of the UAW.

Bob worked as an inspector for forty years at the GM Lordstown plant, retiring in 2006. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana where he served as an elder.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State, and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Mostly, Bob was a family man. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about his children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities and never missed attending one of their events. He also enjoyed the quiet times he spent with his wife, Shirley and the frequent car trips they made to Geneva on the Lake. Bob will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Allison Pallard, whom he married on May 22, 1971; daughter, Allison Pallard of Columbus; son, Steve (Melissa) Pallard of New Springfield, Ohio; granddaughter, Addison Pallard; two grandsons, Mason Pallard and Ashton Pallard and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne Pallard, Helen Scott and Harold Pallard. Bob was also preceded by his beloved dog and companion, Buddy.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family will again receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, Columbiana. Services will be held immediately after at the church with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to: TBDBITL Scholarship Fund at https://buckeyefunder.osu.edu/project/27348 or the Columbiana Softball Association, P.O. Box 414, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com