COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan.

Bob is a graduate of Crestview High School.

He had owned and operated Van Fossan Remodeling for over 30 years, working as a general contractor.

He had a passion for his job and enjoyed working on cars. Bob built his own 1970 Nova drag car and also helped his son, Ben, build and race his drag truck. He loved speed, and as a younger man, he enjoyed racing motocross. He also enjoyed the simple things in life, like feeding the birds and squirrels in his yard. Mostly, Bob loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who affectionately called him “Bobpa”. He always looked forward to family gatherings, especially the 4th of July, when he could “blow things up.”

He is survived by his children, Autumn (Jenna) Van Fossan of Leetonia, Jacob Van Fossan of Columbus, Sarah (Alexa Leonard) Van Fossan of Southington and Benjamin Van Fossan of Columbiana, fiancée, Lorie Peck of Rogers; sister, Rebecca “Becky” (John Black) Less of Conover, North Carolina; brother, Bill Van Fossan of Austin, Texas; grandson, Connor Felger and two granddaughters, Adeline Felger and Kylie Dailey.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Instead, memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

