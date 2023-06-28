COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 7:45 p.m. a gentle soul flew into the arms of Jesus.

Robert “Bob” Cass Snyder was the son of Robert Elder Snyder and Virginia Edna Snyder. Born June 18, 1943, in Salem.

He graduated from Leetonia High School in 1962.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Robert worked for Lordstown Fab Plant.

He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Golf was his favorite sport and he was one day wishing to play against his grandson. His past love was parachuting and scuba diving. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a practical jokester.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jane Browning Snyder of 52 years; his three sons, Michael Christopher, John Robert and Joseph Scott; the apple of his eyes, Lily Ann Snyder and Clinton Hayes Snyder. He is also survived by a sister, Cheryl (James) Pittman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clinton and Margaret Browning.

After his father’s passing, Bob was welcomed into the family of Wilson and Phyllis Corna and daughters, Diane, Sue, Kay and Linda.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family will be conducting a celebration of life on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Locust Grove Baptist Church, Salem.

Burial will take place at Locust Grove Baptist Cemetery, Green Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Men of Faith on their website, mensrally.org/contact-us.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

