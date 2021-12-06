Robert “Bob” C. Wilson, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Robert “Bob” C. Wilson, passed away at the age of 87.

Bob was born on March 7, 1934 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, the son of Jesse and Anna Landsberger Wilson.

He served in the U.S. Army in the paratrooper unit and as a mail clerk from July 1954 until July 1956.

On September 22, 1956, he married Patricia “Pat” Kennedy and together they raised five children in Columbiana, Ohio.

Bob was a welder at the NRM Corporation until obtaining a truck driving position with the same company.

While raising his family in Columbiana, Bob, single-handedly built a camper on a 1949 Chevy truck, big enough for his family of seven and enjoyed taking camping trips to the local campgrounds. Bob also enjoyed going to every county fair or festival around and it was tradition to attend the Canfield Fair on Labor Day from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. He never missed the Columbiana Street Fair and over the last several years rode his Farmall H tractor in the parade. He also enjoyed coon hunting and buying and selling fur when he lived in Columbiana. He spent many nights above the garage in the “Rat Shack” buying and skinning mink, muskrats, fox, raccoon and the occasional opossum from local trappers.

In 1982 Bob purchased the family farm. He loved the land and he flourished just by being there. He worked at Roadway Express during that time and was awarded the “Safety Award” for two million miles of perfect driving, He retired in 1996. While living on the farm he made and sold maple syrup; raised Jack Russell terriers; restored old tractors and hosted tractor rides on the farm. He arrived at the East Palestine McDonald’s every day without fail for his morning cup of coffee with many other retirees and his summer passion was making hay. Above all else, he loved hosting parties at the farm and having all his children and their families there for special occasions and on Sundays.

He was a member of the Unity Grange #1761 for well over 75 years and was instrumental in organizing square dances and the annual tractor show.

Bob loved to dance! If there was a dance, no matter near or far, you could count on Bob and Pat being there to round dance, square dance or polka and they formed life-long friendships with the folks they met dancing.

Lastly, Bob’s favorite passion and love was the hunting camp in Mason’s Hollow, Emporium, Pennsylvania, which his father and uncle built in the early 1940’s. He loved going to the mountains and telling stories, whether fabricated or true, over and over. The fun, the laughter, the camaraderie and the homemade ice cream were all he would talk about upon returning. He thought that was the best place on earth and the laughter and the stories will be carried on by his son and grandson with the only difference being that he will now be part of those great stories.

Bob was the luckiest of men. Lucky in life and lucky in death and he always said the only two things you get out of life is the good food you eat and the fun you have. He sure had fun and he loved to eat.

Bob is survived by his wife Pat of 65 years; a son, Jesse Wilson, of New Waterford; four daughters, Vicki Smith of Minerva; Cindy (Ted) Souder of Columbiana; Shelly (Bob) Metzinger of Poland and Kelly Wilson of Poland; seven grandchildren Adam Smith, Valerie Smith; Drew (Misty) Souder; Tyler (Kate) Souder; Corey Metzinger; McKenzie Metzinger; Hope Wilson and two great-grandchildren Dylan Souder and McKenna Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Anna Wilson; two sisters, Jane and Betty, a brother Harvey, a son-in-law Kenneth Smith and a grandson Aaron Smith.

Arrangements will be made by Warrick-Kummer Funeral Home.

There will be no services.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservice.com