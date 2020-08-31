Robert Allen Park, Sr., Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Park, Sr. age 81, of Washingtonville, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on February 10, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late William and Virginia McHenry Park.

Robert was Christian by faith.

He served in the U.S Army.

He was a 1957 graduate of Struthers High School.

Robert worked for Cold Metal Products.

He enjoyed the outdoors, specifically hunting and fishing

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane McMillan Park, whom he had been with for 35 years and married on June 21, 2020; daughter, Suzanne (Steven) Hoffee of Salem; son, Robert Allen Park, Jr. of East Rochester; stepdaughter, Dawne Grubb of East Rochester, Ohio; stepsons, Robby Graffius and Jeff (Katie) Graffius, of Salem; 15 grandchildren, Heather, Elizabeth, Robin, Steven, Jake, Leigha, Hayden, Camryn, Timmy, Tommy, Tori, Samantha, Melissa, Luke and Levi; four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Aubrey, Maddie and Carson and a cousin, Barbara Allen.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jennifer Reaggle.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. In order to help ensure the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Gabriel Norris officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

