Robert A. Burt, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Burt, 61, of New Springfield, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home in New Springfield.

He was born on August 28, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, son of Richard Merle and Clara Miller Burt.

Robert had worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Less Contracting.

He enjoyed hard work, being outdoors and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Bobbi Jo Burt of Canal Winchester; a son, Anthony Scott (Sara) Burt of Bowling Green; his mother, Clara Miller Burt of Columbiana; a sister, Cara Burt-Orr of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Deanna Burt, Joey Burt and a Life Long Friend, Ruth A. Burt of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Merle Burt.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, we ask that all visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

