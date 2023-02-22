COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie Kriston Angel, age 88, of Columbiana, died, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 3, 1934 in Webster, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George Nickolas and Mary Derringer Kriston.

Rita was a graduate of Rostraver High School Class of 1952 and furthered her education at the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing becoming registered nurse in 1955.

She continued her nursing career while raising a family and later retired from Salem Regional Medical Center.

Along with her husband, she was a founding member of St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana where she spent over ten years as CCD director.

She was a devoted caregiver to many and talented cook and baker who loved hosting family on holidays. Her favorite place was their “snow bird” home in Fort Myers, Florida, spending days soaking up the sun with friends.

Her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Angel, Jr., whom she married on January 4, 1958, preceded her in death on, January 20, 2022.

She is survived by a son, Jerry Angel of New Waterford; daughters, Mary Ann (Dennis) Curtis of Columbiana and Amy Jo (Steve) Fickes of Columbiana and a sister, Kathleen (James) Leckemby of Webster, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are six wonderful grandchildren whom she loved dearly and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by two sisters, Muriel (John) Quinto and Pauline Kriston.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will be at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements are being handled by Family Care Services. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

