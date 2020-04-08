Richard W. Rubeck, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Rubeck, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

He was born on April 10, 1937 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Gernard and Gladys Witter Rubeck.

Richard had worked as a Truck Driver and was a member of Zion Hill Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann Kaufman Rubeck, whom he married on July 14, 1991; a daughter Debra Fraley of DeLand, Florida; two sons, Jeffrey Rubeck of Winchester, West Virginia, and Gregory Rubeck of Gerrardstown, West Virginia and by a sister, Mary Ann Peck of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

