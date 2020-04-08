Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.

Richard W. Rubeck, Columbiana, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

April 4, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Richard W. Rubeck, Columbiana, Ohio-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. Rubeck, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

He was born on April 10, 1937 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Gernard and Gladys Witter Rubeck.

Richard had worked as a Truck Driver and was a member of Zion Hill Church of the Brethren. 

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann Kaufman Rubeck, whom he married on July 14, 1991; a daughter Debra Fraley of DeLand, Florida; two sons, Jeffrey  Rubeck of Winchester, West Virginia, and Gregory Rubeck of Gerrardstown, West Virginia and by a sister, Mary Ann Peck of Greencastle, Pennsylvania.  Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.  

Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com