COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Richard S. “Dick” Souder, 97, a lifelong resident of Columbiana, died peacefully at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

He was born on December 19, 1926, in Columbiana, a son of the late Otto Sr. and Olive Stewart Souder.

Dick was born and raised on the family dairy farm, now Arrowhead Lake.

He served in the U.S. Army during the World War II era as a Staff Sergeant in Korea.

He was a residential land developer and home builder.

As a lifelong member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, he served in various leadership roles, taught Sunday School for most of his adult life and was instrumental in the startup of Camp Frederick in Rogers, Ohio. He received the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime of Service Award for his community involvement. He was a member of the American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post #290 for 73 years.

Dick enjoyed fishing, hiking, wood carving, playing his harmonicas and reading.

He is survived by three children; Susan (John) Bradford of Columbus, Ohio, Tim (Debby) Souder of Columbiana and Jayne Ann (Tom) Simmons of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Booth, Sarah (Andrew) Schreiber, Mariah Souder, Guy (Chelsea) Simmons and Beau Simmons; four great grandchildren, Annabelle and Roman Booth and Cecilia and Vivienne Schreiber; and companion Marge Cope.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Callahan Souder; brothers, Otto Souder, Jr. and Ray Souder and a sister, Marilyn Wire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Frederick, P.O. Box 258, Rogers, OH 44455 or online at campfrederickohio.com/donate.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor William Wilkins officiating.

Dick will be laid to rest with his wife Nancy, at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences at wwwlfamilycareservices.com