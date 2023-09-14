LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Kyser, age 84, of Leetonia, died on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on October 3, 1938, in Salem, son of the late Earl and Irene Grabbe Kyser.

Richard had worked for the Vindicator delivering newspapers, was Baptist by faith and served in the U.S. Army.

He loved all sports, especially the Cleveland Browns. Richard also enjoyed woodworking, classic cars and he played the tuba in high school.

Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Solk Kyser, whom he married on January 1, 1987; daughter, Tamra Kyser of Alabama; Stepson, Jim (Beth) Vogel of New Middletown; three grandchildren, Gabriell, Caleb and Rudy Vogel and two Nieces, Karen McAfee and Michelle Galea.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Kyser, daughter, Tracy Harris and a sister, June Dolores McAfee.

Per the family’s request, no services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

