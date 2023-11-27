COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Kenneth McKee of Columbiana passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the age of 96.

He was born July 4, 1927, in Youngstown, son of Kenneth W, and Isabel H. McKee, growing up in the Fosterville area near Idora Park.

Dick entered the US. Navy in 1945.

In 1950 he married Leona J. Braden.

He started RX. McKee Contracting.

After Leona’s death in 1965 he sold all his contracting equipment and worked for a municipal supply house out of Cleveland.

In 1969 he married his wife of 54 years Joyce Ann.

Dick’s hobby of restoring antique race cars became his business, RX, McKee Engineering. As one of a trio, in 1973 he founded the Antique Automobile Racing Association, which he enjoyed with many fellow antique race car enthusiasts and continued to race cars well into his 70’s. He was also an active member of the Youngstown Four Square Club (Mental, Physical, Social, and Spiritual) which was founded in 1918.

Dick served on Columbiana City. Council as well as the Zoning and Planning Commission in the 1960’s and began making necessary changes in subdivision regulations, housing codes, building codes and a charter form of government.

Later in life he and his wife enjoyed spending the winters on the Island of Culebra, P.R. for 31 years. It became their home away from home where they’ made lifelong friends.

Besides his wife Joyce, he is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Kim Lake (John) of Campobello, South Carolina, and Kristine McKee of Columbiana. He leaves three grandchildren, Kris’ son, Jonathan Moss of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kim’s son, John and daughter, Lori, along with five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Nancy Kilpatrick of Boardman, as well as nieces, great nieces and nephews, cousins, Jeff Davis and Jim Davis.

His brother-in-law and nephew preceded him in death.

Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at the Warrick Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels for Animals.

