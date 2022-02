COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Hetrick, 82, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on December 11, 1939, in Columbiana, Ohio, son of the late Lebanon and Margaret Barkley Hetrick.

No services are planned.

Arrangements have been handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.