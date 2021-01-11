Richard Harlow Peterson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Harlow Peterson, age 70, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly at his home in Columbiana on Thursday, January 7.

He was born on October 18, 1950 in Salem, a son of Wilda Ploss Peterson and the late Carl Peterson.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, Richard serviced and repaired both helicopters and jet airplanes.

He enjoyed working on cars and going to drag races.

Richard is survived by his mother, Wilda Peterson of New Waterford; brother, Carl (Marie) Peterson of Columbiana and two sisters, Rev. Pam (Douglas) Price of East Palestine and Michelle (Scott) Brennan of Ravene, New York.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, c/o Rev. Pam Price, 391 E. Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, Tuesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.