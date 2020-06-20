Richard Ernest Moore, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Moore, 85, of Columbiana, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 26, 1934 in Lisbon, son of the late Ray and Thressa Wycoff Moore.

Richard served in the U.S. Army From 1954 to 1956 and was a member of the 82nd Airborne.

He worked for General Foods, National Rubber and retired from National Refractories in 2002.

Richard was a member of the Rogers United Methodist Church, where he served as a chairman of the trustees and was an active supporter of the Feed My Sheep Program.

He was also a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Lee Pike Moore, whom he married on August 4, 1956; son, Rickey A. (Tracy Parks) Moore of Colechester, Connecticut; daughter, Leean (Douglas) Rawlings of Navarre, Florida; Former son-in-law, Forrest (Susan) Hawkins of Lisbon; two sisters, Jean (Lewis) Dowd of Salem and Betty (Walter) Gallaher of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two brothers-in-law, James (Mandy) Pike of Lisbon and Wendell Goddard of Salem; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Lorie Lee Hawkins; a sister Shirley Goddard; two half-brothers, Ted and Tom Gilmer.

Funeral Services will be held, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jim Rhodes officiating.

Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to the Feed My Sheep Program at Rogers United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 231, Rogers, OH 44455.

