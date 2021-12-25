COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” P. Schwartz, 83, of Columbiana, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Whispering Pines Village Retirement Community. His long battle with serious medical issues showed his courage and determination in the face of life’s challenges.

Richard was born May 19, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Paul and Ellen Korhnak Schwartz.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and had attended The Citadel and Youngstown State University.

He served in the United States Army as a military policeman stationed in Germany.

“Dick” was the head golf professional, manager and greens superintendent at East Liverpool County Club for 35 years and a lifetime member of the PGA. In later years, he owned and operated Whispering Pines Golf Course and owned and developed Whispering Pines Retirement Community.

His love and passion for the game of golf was shown through the years with amateur accomplishments, years of PGA and Senior PGA tournament play, professional teaching, coaching and promoting the “Game of a Lifetime.” He touched the lives of many with his legacy to perform and enjoy his passion. “Dick” was a competitor and a perfectionist but could easily balance this with quiet time fishing or relaxing on a beach. His generosity and witty personality would always win, over his initial intimidation.

He was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks Lodge of Youngstown.

He will be sadly missed by his lifetime partner and wife, Roseann Walley Schwartz, whom he married on July 22, 1961; his daughter, Deborah L. (Thomas) Rohanna of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; two sons, Richard J. Schwartz and Robert (Lisa) Schwartz, both of Columbiana; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His family is ever gratefully to his caregivers at Whispering Pines Assisted Living, especially Betty May.

Richard will be united in heaven with his parents and brother, Paul Schwartz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, with Father David Misbrener, officiating.

Interment will be in Columbiana Cemetery at a future date.

Friends may call at the church from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the YSU Women’s Golf Program and St. Jude Church in Columbiana.

Arrangements were made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

