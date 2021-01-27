Richard “Dick” Lanterman, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lanterman, age 83, of Leetonia, died suddenly on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born on March 20, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Clarence and Ocie Clever Lanterman.

Dick had owned and operated Lanterman Trucking since 1967 until he retired in 1995.

He was lifetime member of the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, auctions and bluegrass music.

Dick was a former deacon at Christ Church in Boardman and was currently an active member of Valley Christian Church in Boardman.

He will be remembered as an amazing husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Nichols Lanterman, whom he married on February 9, 1957; a daughter, Valerie Lynne (Dennis) Sima of Austintown; two sons, Richard “Steve” Lanterman of Leetonia and Todd Alan (Tamra Hess) Lanterman of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Samantha Jo Lanterman of Salem, Connor B. Sima of Austintown and Chloe S. Sima of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Blanche Lanterman of Columbiana; several nieces and nephews, as well as, his beloved “Lap Dog”, Daisy Mae.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Barnes and Lois Beltempo and a brother, Robert Lanterman.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.