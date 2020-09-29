Richard “Blaine” Clair, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Blaine” Clair, age 75, of Rogers, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on November 15, 1944 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Hays Clair.

Blaine worked as a self-employed truck driver.

He liked to watch Billy Graham and Franklin Graham and was an avid donor to the Samaritans Purse. He enjoyed cookouts at the farm, boating, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. Blaine also enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to California to visit with his parents and siblings. He was affectionately known as “Grandpa” because he loved being around the children. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Blaine is survived by five siblings, Marilyn Price of Moreno Valley, California, Janet (Shelton) Roberts of Salem, Oregon, Stanley (Mary) Clair of Firestone, Colorado, Larry (Char) Clair of Fort Mohave, Arizona and Beatrice (Terry) Richardson of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Boecker and two brothers, Frederick Clair and Jack Clair.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritans Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

