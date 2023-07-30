COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Alan Tirpak, age 63, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on August 5, 1959, in Youngstown, son of Richard Tirpak and Rosemary Smrek Bodinar.

Recently retired, Richard worked as an engineer for nearly 40 years and was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Campbell.

He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, and friend. A lifelong Steelers fan, Rick liked to watch his team play on Sundays. He always enjoyed a round of golf or a night of euchre with his close friends. When not on the course, you could often find him poolside sipping a glass of bourbon after tending to his backyard vegetable garden. He was the life of the party and brought light and levity into life. He will be dearly missed by many.

Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Fahndrick Tirpak, whom he married on June 20, 1987; son, Andrew (Jessie Fears) Tirpak of Columbus; daughter, Meredith Tirpak of Columbus; two half-brothers, Matt Tirpak and Mark (Skadi) Tirpak; a stepsister, Joyce (Robert) Dobies and his father and stepmother, Richard and Margaret Tirpak.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rosemary and John “Dick” Bodinar.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Area Meals on Wheels, 11 N Main St Columbiana, OH 44408.

Family and friends may view a live stream of the funeral service and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

