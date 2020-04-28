Rhoda V. Heck, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhoda V. Heck, 85 of Columbiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center following a long illness.

Mrs. Heck was born September 21, 1934 in Salem and had lived in this area all of her life. She, along with her husband Burdell, owned and operated Heck’s Restaurant in Columbiana for several years.

She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church and also was an avid bowler.

Her husband, Burdell C. Heck, whom she married on September 2, 1955 preceded her in death on, February 3, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter, Marsha L. Heck of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Daniel L. Heck of Columbiana and Herbert B. Heck of Rogers; four grandchildren, Brandon (Courtney) Heck, Brittany Heck, Hailey Heck and Naython Heck and three great-grandchildren, Caelan and Delaney Heck and Daniel Larkins.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, a Memorial Service for Mrs. Heck will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr Ste. 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com