COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Charles Arthur Ready, age 86, of Columbiana, joined his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 7, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Charles, also known as Chuck or Chiz, was born on December 14, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Arthur and Alice Ready.

Chuck was a United Methodist Pastor from 1969-1998. He served the following churches all in the East Ohio Conference: Pavonia, Olivesburg, East Fairfield, Rogers, Negley, Port Clinton, North Hampton and Lisbon. Upon retirement he also served many congregations in the Columbiana and Mahoning County area as a pastor and visiting clergy.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Joanie Noble Ready, whom he married June 8, 1957; five daughters; Cyndi (Jon) Straney of New Waterford, Cathie (Leo) Hicks of Leetonia, Carol (David) Vollnogle of New Waterford, Joni (Michael) Brown of Bedford, Texas and Jacquelyn (Chris) Evrard of Enon, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; Chad (Katelyn) Vollnogle, Landon Reynolds, Malory (Davion) Cuff, Jordan (Taylor) Reynolds, Cameron (Kiyara) Reynolds, Leo (Addison) Hicks, Tristan Charles Arthur Reynolds, Jacob (Hannah) Brown, Clay (Jonna) Hicks, Taylor Brown, Preston (Amber) Straney, Callie Brown, Hudson Straney, Carson Evrard and Clara Evrard. He was also the proud great grandfather of thirteen great- grandchildren; Kara, Keegan, Aubri, Tre, Owen, Cora, Xavi, Zidane, Roan, Kayleigh, Winnie, Riley and Saphira, with two more coming this summer.

Chuck was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Youngstown Business College, Ashland Theological Seminary, and Case Western Reserve University.

He was an active community member wherever he served. Most recently he was an office holder with the Columbiana Historical Society. He was a past member of Kiwanis, Columbiana Citizen of the year and an avid supporter of local sports teams.

Chuck was also preceded in death by four siblings.

Friends may call at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home and on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. where the services will be held at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Lisa Courtwright will officiate and burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Chuck’s honor to the Columbiana Historical Society or the East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Critical Care Nurse, Heather, at Mercy Health in Boardman, Ohio.

