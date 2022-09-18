COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans.

Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.

While in high school, she played softball, volleyball and was selected as football homecoming queen.

She worked as an enterprise mobility administrator for Ovation Wireless Management for nearly 20 years.

She had attended Greenford Christian Church.

Becky was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye football fan and enjoyed collecting teddy bears. Becky loved spending time with her family, including her parent’s dog, Maddie. She had a heart of gold and a passion for helping people. She will best be remembered as a terrific listener and a caring person. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her parents, David and Nancy Evans of Columbiana; two sisters, Jennifer (Brian) Newman of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania and Kimberlee (David) Shirley of Louisville, Ohio; nephews, Tyler (Heather Wuenschell) Newman, Evan Shirley and Elliot Shirley; niece, Elizabeth Shirley and a great niece, Lexi Newman. Also surviving are her beloved fur babies, Max and Milo.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Becky’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

