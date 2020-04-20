Rebecca Ann Harrold, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Ann Harrold, 80, of Columbiana, died in hospice care after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mrs. Harrold was born on November 24, 1939 in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Mentzer Firestone and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church, Columbiana.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Perry) Heverly of Leetonia and Karen (Eric) Wightman of Salem; two sisters, Doris Chapman of Columbiana and Carol (Gary) Wright of Columbiana; a brother, William Firestone of Sidney; a granddaughter, Valarie Young of Canfield and a great-grandchild, Mila Ronci of Canfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Sue “Susie” Harrold; three brothers, Harold Firestone, Robert Firestone and Donald Firestone; a granddaughter, Mandy Lynn St. John and a grandson, Mick St. John.

Private graveside services were held at Columbiana Cemetery with Pastor Carolyn Smith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rebecca’s memory to: Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

