NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our father, Raymond Lee Chamberlin, age 80, of New Waterford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine.

Ray was born on April 8, 1943, in Salem, a son of the late Allan and Ruth Buhecker Chamberlin.

Ray took part in many activities and groups throughout his life.

He was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield Waterford High School and served as president of the Alumni Association for many years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia where he sang bass in the choir.

Ray was involved with the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion, where he proudly served on the honor guard and sang God Bless America on Memorial Day at the Columbiana and New Waterford Cemeteries. He was also a 54-year member of the Columbiana Allen Lodge #276 F&AM, the Al Koran Shrine, Youngstown Shrine Club, and was a past president of the Columbiana County Historical Association.

Ray worked for General Motors Lordstown and retired in 2002 after 30 years working in the trim department.

Ray was an avid bicyclist; Ray was a member of the Out-Spokin’ Wheelmen and served as president in 2000 and led many club rides. Ray also was the founder of the Spring In Columbiana County Ohio (SICCO) bike ride in 1995 which is still going strong today. Ray rode in numerous invitationals all over Ohio and Maryland. Ray also participated in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) one week ride for 19 years.

Ray and Carren enjoyed their winters in Florida for 19 years at their mobile home in Lakeland. In Florida, he volunteered at Sun and Fun, the Spring Fly In and he was a member of the Pohr Area Bicycling Association (PABA). Every winter his goal was to log over 1,000 miles throughout Florida before coming back to Ohio in April.

Our father never met a stranger and loved to talk and never left a dog without a treat. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was a very giving and kind-hearted man. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, whether it was teaching them how to ride a bike, painting a house, mowing the grass, working at Brother Allen’s Inn food stand at Shaker Woods, or just taking the kids to Donald’s. He provided many great memories with his grandkids for them to cherish for years to come.

Ray was succeeded in death by his wife, Carren L. (Bush) Chamberlin.

Ray is survived by his two daughters, Lisa (Barry) Miner of Columbiana and Rae Ann (Jeff) Stoy of Columbiana; a stepdaughter Hollee (James) Gates of New Waterford; three brothers, Kermit (Sue) Chamberlin, Ronald (Sally) Chamberlin and Keith (Janice) Chamberlin; seven grandchildren, Bryce (Katina) Miner, Madison (Julian) Wittman, Joshua Stoy, Jacob Stoy and Alexandra Stoy, all of Columbiana, Brandon Gates of New Waterford and Nick (Lindsay) Gates of Salem and five granddogs, Lola, Dewey, Beau, Duke and Remi.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, where a memorial service and masonic service will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, the Greenway Bike Trail, or the Columbiana County Historical Association.

The family wishes to thank Karen Christian and the staff at Christian House, as well as Patriot Hospice, for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.