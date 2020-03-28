Breaking News
Raymond L. Hess, Columbiana, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

March 26, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Raymond L. Hess, age 84, of Columbiana, Ohio, formerly of New Waterford, Ohio, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born on April 21, 1935.

Arrangements are pending with the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

