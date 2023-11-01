COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy J. McLaughlin, 64 of Columbiana, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 8, 1959, in Salem, the son of the late Andrew and Myrna Dalrymple McLaughlin.

Randy had worked as an equipment operator for Hynes Steel in Austintown for 26 years and was a lifetime member of the Washingtonville-York Drexler Post #5532 VFW.

He had a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed organizing and riding in various poker runs. Randy also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He liked working in his yard, hosting family cookouts and sitting by a bonfire. Mostly, Randy will be remembered as a man who loved his family and adored his children and grandchild.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Priscilla McFarland McLaughlin; daughter, Candi (Wayne) Davis of Columbiana; grandson, Wayne Davis, Jr. of Columbiana; sister, Tammie (Dan) Kandray of Fairlawn, Ohio; two nephews, Dan “DJ” Kandray and Ian Kandray, both of Fairlawn, Ohio and by his niece, Sydney Kandray of Fairlawn, Ohio.

Randy was preceded in death by a son, Larry Daniel Armagost.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s memory to Washingtonville-York Drexler Post #5532 VFW, 575 South County Road, Washingtonville, OH 44490.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

