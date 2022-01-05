COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Taylor, 78, of Columbiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with several illnesses.

He was born on April 6, 1943, to William and Edith Charleton Taylor in Greenford.

On October 17, 1963 Randall married the love of his life, Ellen VanHorn Taylor.

Randall was in the Air Force for four years and served during the Vietnam War.

He was also one of the founders of the Columbiana Church of Christ which he faithfully attended until his death.

One of his passions after he retired from over 30 years of working for the United States Postal Service was dedicating his time to NOCYC (Northeastern Ohio Christian Youth Camp.) Randall was known for being a strong, hard worker and someone who would be there to help you no matter what. He also was known for being the BEST papa, dad and husband.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Taylor; his son, Darren (Christine) Taylor and nine grandchildren, Hunter Kellems, Alexis (Paiton) Vanwinkle, Garrett Taylor, Katelyn Babb, Zach (Olivia) Lemmons, Cole Taylor, Courtney Laster, Shelby Kellems and Carley Laster. He also has two great-grandchildren, Everleigh Babb and Ellie Vanwinkle. His surviving siblings are Lois Sauerwein, Arlen Taylor, Eileen Leffel, Linda VanDyk, Marilyn Gallagher and Dale Taylor.

Randall is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray Taylor and Leon Taylor and his daughter, Lisa Kellems.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Columbiana Church of Christ with Gary Bailey and George Mackall officiating. Friends may refer to the Columbiana Church of Christ facebook page for a live steaming of the services.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservice.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.