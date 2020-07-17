Randall Hoyt Barnes, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Hoyt Barnes, 68, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg, Florida.

Randall was born November 26, 1951 in Salem, a son of the late Robert W. and Margaret Louise Deem Barnes.

He had been a truck driver for Ed Wilson and Son Trucking, Inc.

Randall was a member of Greenford Christian Church where he volunteered as an usher and greeter and was involved in Big Reach and Bible study.

While enjoying NASCAR he helped with Motor Racing Outreach at Michigan International Speedway. He also enjoyed camping, bowling and coaching softball, baseball, basketball and bowling. Most of all he loved being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Senior, whom he married September 11, 1981; his daughter, Stephanie (Adam) Peak of Columbiana; four sons, Duane Barnes, Jason (Amanda) Barnes and Randy (Cami) Barnes, all of Lisbon and Eric (Erica) Neiheisel of Garrettsville; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Sandra (Willis) Smith and Susan White, both of Columbiana; four brothers, Russell (Diane) Barnes of Columbiana, Roger (Diana) Barnes of Galion, Michael (Viola) Barnes of Reston, Virginia and Ronald Barnes of Springfield, Ohio and a brother-in-law, Larry Walters.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dora Lee Treleven and Patty Walters and two brothers, Robert Barnes, Jr. and Richard Barnes.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Greenford Christian Church with Sean Kelly officiating.

Contributions in Randall’s memory may be made to Big Reach, c/o Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422 or Gary Barnes Foundation, c/o 139 Maple Drive, Columbiana, OH 44408

Arrangements handled by Family Care Services. Send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.