SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School (class of 1954).

He served two years in IW, working in the polio unit of Cleveland City Hospital and said these were the best two years of his life.

During that time, he met and married the former Edna Mae Gromley on June 29, 1958 and they were married for 60 years up until her death on August 6, 2018. They purchased a 50-acre farm in 1965 in Beaver Township, where they raised their four sons.

He worked as a self-employed contractor, using his skills as a carpenter in many businesses and homes all over the tri-county area. He was quite the craftsman, making many wooden figures, carvings and baskets.

He attended Midway Mennonite Church, Columbiana where he raised his family and spent decades as the cemetery sexton and a trustee and also years as a boys youth sponsor (“Loyal Lads”). He most currently attended Columbiana Church of Christ.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Jenny) Wehr of Rogers, Larry (Becky) Wehr of North Lima, Ronald (Dawn) Wehr of Columbiana and Roger (Shellie) Wehr of Salem; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with another on the way, as well as two sisters-in-law, Joan Riehl of Columbiana and Carolyn Wehr of Deep River, Connecticut and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Donna Mae Wehr; two brothers, Vern Wehr and Glenn Wehr; brothers and sisters-in-law, LilleAnn Wehr, Donna Wehr, Lois and Jim Jones, Betty and Bob Hall and brothers-in-law, Fred Mohr and Elmer Riehl.

Calling hours will be held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider a memorial gift to The American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 (please list “in memory of Ralph Wehr” on your gift), or give to the Mahoning/Trumbull division online.

