Ralph E. Coblentz, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. Coblentz, age 74, of Columbiana, passed away at his home on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 12, 1944 in Salem, a son of the late Harry W. and Ethel D. Hough Coblentz.

Ralph had served in the United States Army as a mechanic with the Core of Engineer and was a member of the American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post #290 in Columbiana.

He had worked as an independent salesman specializing in agricultural and implement sales.

Ralph was an avid bowler, golfer, wood worker and Landscaper. As an all-around handyman, Ralph was very proud of the home that he continued to reinvent with his wife Beverly. He will best be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Stear Coblentz, whom he married on May 5, 1995 ; son, Corey Coblentz of Columbiana; two step sons, James Stear of Canfield and Kevin Ball of New Middletown; three step daughters, Connie (Ronald) Hammen of Louisville, Ohio, Tamala Brooks of Columbiana and Robin Swager of Columbiana; a brother, Wilbur (Jerri) Coblentz of East Palestine and two sisters, Carol (Neil) Lipp of Minerva and Janice Coblentz of Ohio. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 –6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Donations may be made in Ralph’s memory to the American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post #290, 44403 OH-14, Columbiana, OH 44408.

