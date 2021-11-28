Phyllis Laura Hawkins, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Laura Hawkins, 95, of New Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Negley, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Parkside Healthcare Center, Columbiana.

Mrs. Hawkins was born May 11, 1926 in New Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Rawlins F. and Mary Helen Roberts Scott and had lived in this area all of her life.

She was a homemaker and also worked in local plastic extrusion companies.

Her husband, Albert J. Hawkins, whom she married on June 24, 1978, preceded her in death on November 2, 2001.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly McCoy of Salem, Ohio; two sons, Charles (Sherry) Green, Jr. of Columbiana, Ohio and William A. Green of Alliance, Ohio; a stepson, Rodney Hawkins; a stepdaughter, Vicki Pinto; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers; six sisters and three grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the funeral home, Columbiana, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

Burial will be in East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Arrangements are being handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

