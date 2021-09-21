Phillip R. Dyer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Phillip R. Dyer, 80, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home.

Philip Ray Dyer was born to Catherine and Philip Dyer on August 1, 1941, in Ada, Oklahoma.

He graduated from Hobbs High School in Hobbs, New Mexico, earning a Bachelor Degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice (CJ) from Youngstown State University, where he was an adjunct professor in the CJ Department for 14 years. Phil was 30 years old when he began his college days and was 60 years old when he received his Master’s.

In Phillip’s earlier career he served in many areas: Adult Probation Commission in Amarillo, Texas, Texas Adult Probation Commission in Austin, Texas, Lifeline Counselor at Northeast Ohio Corrections, created a Therapeutic Community Program in the Eddy County Detention Center in New Mexico as well as serving in various prisons and probation sites in the southwest and consulting for the National Institution of Corrections. Throughout Phillip’s career, he made significant contributions to the Criminal Justice System for over 50 years.

From one of Phil’s guys in the Eddy County Lifeline program, “I have been truly blessed and honored to have known you! You’re the best mentor and friend that I could have asked for. I am humbled, inspired and motivated to try to live up to the potential that you saw in me. You taught me that God absolutely loves me and how to love God. Phillip’s comment would have been, I just gave you the stuff, God is who changed you”.

Phillip was quite lively in the class he taught that morning of September 15 and was quite exuberant upon arriving home. His day could not have been any better, however later in the day in his recliner, Phil peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He took his last breath on earth and his next breath in heaven. We read in Psalm 37:23, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delights in his way. His mantra was “to get my heart right with the Lord because He’s coming very soon” and Jesus certainly came for Phil.

Phil leaves his wife Kathy of 17 years, two daughters, three stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.

His son preceded him in death in 1994.

Phil will be remembered for his interest in all people, most especially those with deep pain, hurt and sorrow and his vast knowledge of the word of God and criminal justice. His love, his laughter, his funny antics, his concern, compassion, amazing stories and his love for life and service to others will be sorely missed.

Phillip’s favorite song was “Amazing Grace” because he knew even though he didn’t deserve it, God had granted him His awesome and amazing grace.

Phillip praised and worshipped God at Emmanuel Community Church in Austintown, Ohio, where he loved ministering to the men of the congregation.

Calling hours will be held at Emmanuel Community Church, 6512 Kirk Road, Austintown, OH on Saturday October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m with a memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at the church for Teen Challenge.

Suffering, failure, loneliness, sorrow, discouragement, and death will be part of your journey, but the Kingdom of God will conquer all these horrors. No evil can resist grace forever. Quote from Brennan Manning, one of Phil’s favorite authors.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com