COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip W. Brown, age 77, of Columbiana, passed away Friday morning, April 8, 2022 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Philip was born on September 14, 1944 in Lisbon, son of the late Melvin and Olive Hess Brown.

Philip had worked as a machinist for Crane Deming in Salem.

He was a member of Beaver Creek Sportsman’s Club.

Philip loved fishing and collecting knives and guns.

Philip is survived by his spouse, the former Karen Kroll, whom he married September 14, 1973 and his four daughters, Suellen Brown of Columbiana, Phyllis Jackson of East Liverpool, Jennifer Grope of Columbiana and Angela Colella of Dayton.

He was preceded in death by his eight siblings.

No services are being held.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.